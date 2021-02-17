A total of 292 players will go under the hammer when the IPL 2021 players auction kicks-off in Chennai. The Indian Premier League 2021 players auction will be held on February 18 (Thursday). All eight teams will look to made additions to their squads at the Indian Premier League auction. Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse (Rs 53.20 Crore) while Royal Challengers Bangalore have the most number of slots (13) to fill. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the IPL 2021 players auction should scroll down for all details. IPL 2021 Auction, Purse of Each Team: Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will have the lowest purse at the IPL 2021 auction with both teams entering at the auction with Rs 10.75 Cr each. With three empty slots, SRH also have the least number of spots available to complete the 25-member squad. Teams will pick a total of 61 players from the auction. Excited Fans React with Funny Memes and Jokes on Eve of IPL 2021 Players Mini Auction.

When And At What Time Will IPL 2021 Players Auction Start?

The IPL 2021 players auction will be held in Chennai on February 18 (Thursday). The event is set to begin at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Indian Premier League (IPL) Players Auction 2021, Free Live Telecast on Television and Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans can watch the IPL 2021 players auction live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for Indian Premier League in India. So fans watch the auction live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi/HD, Star Sports 3/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD channels.

While the IPL 2021 auction will be held on Thursday, the tournament will likely be played in the second week of April. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh and Jason Roy will be some of the top players available at the auction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).