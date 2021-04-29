Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are about to take on each other in the first IPL game for today. The IPL 2021 today has offered a double treat for all the fans and in this article, we shall be particularly talking about the live streaming and online telecast details for the match. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game first. Both the teams have won a couple of games out of five. This will be the sixth game for both MI and RR. The Mumbai Indians are placed on number four of the points table with four points and a better run rate. MI vs RR Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

Whereas, the Rajasthan Royals feature on number seven of the points table despite having four points but their run rate looks a bit problematic. However, as compared to the Rajasthan Royals, MI looks like a better unit and has gelled well for now. Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians both will be looking to iron out their issues to step into the second half of the IPL 2021. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details for the game.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (April 29, 2021). The game is scheduled for a 03:30 pm start.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the MI vs RR match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

