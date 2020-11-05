Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 Qualifier 1. The game will be held on November 5, 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. MI is led by Rohit Sharma and they finished the league round at top position with 18 points. On the other hand, DC under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer ended at 2nd spot with 16 points. MI lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game, while DC defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous encounter to book the 2nd spot for playoffs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Dream11 team captain and vice-captain. MI vs DC Qualifier 1 IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The captain of Dream11 fantasy team fetches 2x point while vice-captain 1.5x. Both Mumbai and Delhi has a good set of in form players and we are indeed up for an exciting contest ahead in IPL season 13 qualifier 1. Although, Mumbai will want to forget their last match 10 wickets defeat where SRH chased down the target of 150 runs in 17.1 overs without losing any wicket. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard is a great T20 all-rounder and he has been in great touch throughout IPL 2020. He has also led the side to victory in many games. In the previous game, Pollard scored 41 runs from 25 balls against SRH which helped Mumbai post a target of 150 runs. Kieron Pollard should definitely be picked as your captain as he contributes from bat, bowl and even takes sharp catches on the boundary.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders are always good for a fantasy team and just like how Kieron Pollard is for MI, similarly, Marcus Stoinis is an integral part of the DC unit. The Australian all-rounder picks up the wicket at right time and also score quick runs to take the game away from the opposition. Stoinis played an important role in DC victory in many games especially in the opening one against Kings XI Punjab.

MI vs DC Likely Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

The winner from MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 will reach the final directly to be played on November 10, 2020. While the loser will have one more opportunity as they will face either SRH or RCB in Qualifier 2 on November 8, 2020.

