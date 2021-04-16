Punjab Kings will take on Chennai Super Kings in match eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2021 (Friday). Both teams had contrasting starts to their season with PBKS winning a close encounter and CSK suffering a heavy defeat. Meanwhile, fans searching for PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Super Kings Eye Improved Bowling Effort Against Formidable Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings were taken to the edge by Rajasthan Royals in their opening game but managed to get over the line in a high-scoring encounter. While Chennai Super Kings were completely dominated by Delhi Capitals in their season opener. Both sides will be looking for a win in this game and gain some momentum early at the start of the season. PBKS vs CSK, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

PBKS vs CSK match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IPL 2021 Live Score

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings (PBKS vs CSK) match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Telugu/HD, Star Sports Tamil/HD, Star Sports Kannada/HS and Star Sports Bangla/HD channels on television. Fans wanting to watch the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match online can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

