The in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to take on the Kings XI Punjab in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be pitting their wits against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online streaming details of the match. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. For a change, the first half for the RCB has been in a great form and are placed on number three of the IPL 2020 points table with 10 points in their kitty. The team has so far played seven games, winning five and losing a couple of them. RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Kings XI Punjab is placed at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table and has had a forgetful season so far. Despite several changes made by the management, their story has remained the same so far. The team has lost six games and lost one. Chris Gayle who had been hospitalised due to stomach infection would be mostly playing in this game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match will take place on October 15, 2020 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss set to be held at 07:00 pm.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 13 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to telecast the match live with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match in English. Those wanting to watch the game live in regional languages can also watch it live on respective language Star Sports channels. Meanwhile, fans can follow the DC vs RR game live-action on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match live for its online fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).