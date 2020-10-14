With a mission of staying alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race, Kings XI Punjab will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both sides had contrasting campaigns so far but their desire of winning the contest must be similar. With five victories from seven games, Virat Kohli’s RCB are placed at the third position in the team standings while Kings XI Punjab are sinked at the last spot with only one win from seven outings. RCB vs KXIP provides another opportunity for Dream11 Fantasy game users to win big. Meanwhile, we bring you the tips for RCB vs KXIP clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a big difference. RCB vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31.

Going by the points table, RCB should take the field as favourites but their previous meeting against KXIP earlier this season wasn’t delightful. Punjab skipper KL Rahul unleashed an absolute mayhem and brought up a staggering century. Chasing a mountain of 207 runs, RCB’s batting order failed badly as they got bundled out for just 109 runs, losing the contest by 97 runs. However, a lot has changed since then and it will be interesting to see if Bangalore will extend their winning run or the ghosts of the previous game will haunt them again. RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020.

KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

As mentioned above, Rahul scored a sensational century when Punjab met Bangalore last time and his mayhem might still be haunting Yuzvendra Chahal and others. Also, he is the leading run scorer of the tournament so far with 387 runs. All these factors suggest that the KXIP skipper can make a mark in the upcoming encounter and deserves to be the captain of your side.

KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

Picking the leg-spinner as vice-captain ahead of the likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli might not be automatic decision. However, Chahal has done enough to get the vice-captain slot. He has taken 10 wickets from seven games and his economy rate of 7.07 is amongst the best. Also, with several right-handed batsmen in Punjab’s top order, the leggie will be raring to take the field.

KXIP vs RCB Probable Playing XI

KXIP Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

RCB Likely Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

