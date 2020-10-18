Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 35. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2020. Both SRH and KKR lost their last two games of IPL season 13 and are in urgent need of a victory. SRH is led by David Warner, while KKR plays under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan. The orange army is at the 5th position with 6 points while KKR is in the 4th spot with 8 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 live streaming online in India, live telecast and match score updates on TV. SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: Catch Live Scorecard and Commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game by 20 runs, while chasing the target of 168 runs. While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost to Mumbai Indians as they failed to defend the target of 149 runs. The upcoming SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020 match will be an important clash for both teams, as victory here will increase their chances for playoff qualification. SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 35.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the 35th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 18, 2020 (Sunday). It has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SRH vs KKR game for its online fans in India.

