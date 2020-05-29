Harbhajan Singh Recalls MS Dhoni’s Approach When Shardul Thakur Leaked Runs During an IPL Match

MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best captains to have stepped onto the cricket field and many players also credit their success to the wicket-keeper batsman. Hailed as ‘Captain Cool,’ Dhoni is known for his unorthodox but effective tactics. In fact, many bowlers claim that their job gets easy when the 2011-World Cup-winning captain. Recently, Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also narrated an incident which shows the cucumber-cool temper of MS Dhoni. The bowler said that the former Indian captain allows the bowler to do as per liking and he only interferes when the bowlers are shorts of ideas. Harbhajan Singh Slams ‘Power Hungry’ China After No New Cases of COVID-19 in the Country, Alleges 'This Was Their Plan.'

“He is not a captain who says, do this, do that. He wants you to do what you know you can do. Bowl what you know you can. If you can bowl six offspinners, do that. Yes, he has nudged me at times - from behind the stumps or at the change of overs - saying, this guy is trying to do this or will try this. But he never tells me what to do,” the 39-year-old said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Recalling an IPL match, Harbhajan also recalled an unusual approach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain when pacer Shardul Thakur was being hit to all the parts of the ground.

“Once, Shardul Thakur was bowling in Pune. He was getting hit every ball. First ball four, second ball six. I went to Dhoni and told him, “Why don’t you tell him [Thakur] to change the angle or push a fielder back?”,” Harbhajan recalled.

However, Dhoni didn’t panic in the situation and allowed Thakur go continue his plans as CSK were already in the payoffs. “As if he had all the time in the world, Dhoni said to me, “Bhajju pa, if I tell him anything now, he will get confused. Khaane do.” [Let him get hit.]He knew we could afford to get hit because we had already qualified for the playoffs.”

The three-time IPL-winning captain, however, told ‘Bhajji’ that he will have a word with Thakur when the bowler will look clueless. “He [Dhoni] said, “When he [Thakur] feels there is no option left, then I can tell him he could try doing this.” So Dhoni will not tell you until you realise you are short of ideas,” the CSK spinner added.