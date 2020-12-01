India and Australia are locking horns in the third and last ODI of the series which takes place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 2 (Wednesday). With Australia having an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the upcoming game is a dead rubber, but Aaron Finch’s men will not want to miss out on the opportunity of white-washing the mighty Indian side. On the other hand, the visitors have too many loopholes in their ship, and they need to come up with a better plan to get a favourable result this time around. They indeed have better chances of winning the upcoming contest with the likes of David Warner and Pat Cummins not participating in the third ODI and following T20I series. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 in Canberra.

Fans playing Dream11 fantasy game must know that the captain of you fantasy XI fetches 2x points while the Vice-captain gets 1.5x points. So it is essential to pick the right captain and vice-captain for the Dream11 Fantasy XI. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the players who should occupy the two crucial slots in your fantasy team. AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs India 3rd ODI 2020.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Steve Smith

The Aussie dasher is at the peak of his prowess and must be the captain of your Dream11 team. He scored quick-fire centuries in the first two games, and there’s no reason why he can’t replicate his heroics. From Jasprit Bumrah to Yuzvendra Chahal, Smith indeed made every Indian bowler look clueless. So, selecting the 31-year-old as captain of your Dream11 team could well earn you big points.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: KL Rahul

Although many other players are in impressive form, Rahul is an ideal choice for vice-captain in your team owing to his dual skills. He scored an impressive 75 in the second ODI and is known to extend his excellent form. Apart from this, the 28-year-old will fetch you even more points by effecting dismissals behind the stumps.

IND vs AUS Likely Playing XIs

IND Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

AUS Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

