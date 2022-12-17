Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 41st birthday on December 12 and fans flooded the internet with wishes for the former India all-rounder. Amongst all the birthday wishes, Yuvraj handpicked one and later posted it on his social media account, thanking its original creator. The post was a tribute video shared by a page called, 'Gems of Cricket' which was based on how a conversation between child Yuvraj and the current Yuvraj would be. Fans were unhappy as Yuvraj, while reposting the video, cut out a part that had a picture of him and MS Dhoni together. The original video had the Dhoni-Yuvraj picture at 0:37 seconds but the one shared by Yuvraj did not. Netizens were quick to spot this and showed their unhappiness about this. India Blind T20 World Cup 2022 Winning Moments Video: Watch Indian Blind Cricket Team Celebrate Historic Third Title Win

The Original Video:

Here's the Version Shared by Yuvraj:

Netizens Showed their Unhappiness Towards Yuvraj for this:

'Lost all Respect'

Yuvraj Singh downloaded the original video and removed 2 sec of Dhoni part from original video, Why this so much hatred and jealousy man, sickening. Glad Dhoni is not in Social media to see all these shit.🙂 Lost all my respect man @YUVSTRONG12 💦 pic.twitter.com/vFOK0UBsqt — HemaPriya07 (@attitudegirl___) December 17, 2022

'Can't Believe'

Can't believe Yuvraj removed Dhoni's pic from his fan video tweeted by him. Sad. — Ritvicc (@ritviccc) December 17, 2022

A Poll:

Yuvraj getting the original video edited to remove Dhoni is: — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) December 17, 2022

'Unreal Hatred'

Yuvi could have just ignored the birthday post. But he chose to edit and remove Dhoni from video. Heights of hatred towards Dhoni is unreal 😂😂 #Yuvraj #Dhoni #INDvBAN — Follow panriya da body soda (@adyararun01) December 17, 2022

'Maybe Mahi Isn't Yuvraj's Friend'

Dhoni is trending Bcz Yuvraj Cropped MS Dhoni from Orginal Video. Maybe Mahi isn't Yuvraj's friend. That's Why! But Yuvraj should have just retweeted the video. It would have been more matured. Orginal Video : https://t.co/17qPlX0mm3 https://t.co/6eFBkUK0ED pic.twitter.com/bzHARuqau0 — VJV 🇮🇳 (@vjvwebworld) December 17, 2022

