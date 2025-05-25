Mumbai, May 25: Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill shouldn’t change his batting approach on the upcoming five-match tour of England, starting on June 20. But at the same time, Pujara, who’s played 16 Tests in England and featured extensively in county cricket, feels Gill has to gain an understanding of the shots he can play as per various situations and conditions on offer in what is also the right-handed batter’s first full-time tour of England. Shubman Gill Reflects on His Appointment As India’s Test Captain, Says ‘Great Honour and a Big Responsibility’ (Watch Video).

On Saturday, Gill was appointed as India’s 37th Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format and his first assignment will be the tour of England, which also marks the side’s first series in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

“Well, on his batting approach, I would say that it's not going to change and it shouldn't change. He has to bat the way he bats in the Test format. He is an aggressive player. He likes to play his shots. So, I would say that he has to continue playing his shots.”

“But at the same time, he needs to understand when he can play shots, what kind of shots he can play in English conditions, what kind of shots he has to play and who is the right bowler to take on. So, those are the things I am sure he will try and assess, as well as he will try and understand that,” said Pujara, a veteran of 103 Tests, to IANS in a virtual call organised by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcasters of India tour of England. Eoin Morgan Backs Shubman Gill’s Appointment As India’s New Test Captain, Says ‘He Is a Natural Leader; Doesn’t Mind Questioning Methodology’ (Watch Video).

Gill’s experience of playing Tests in England hasn’t been extensive – featuring in two WTC finals in 2021 and 2023, and playing the rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 tour at Birmingham in July 2022. He also had a short county stint with Glamorgan, but with his away average in Tests standing at just 27.53 as compared to 42.03 at home, Gill has to work his way out as a batter in overseas Tests, now that he’s entrusted with the leadership duties.

Apart from how he deals with the inswingers in England, how Gill maturely deals with tough batting situations will also be keenly witnessed – irrespective of whether he bats at number three or four. For example, in the Sydney Test against Australia held earlier this year, Gill had come back into the playing eleven after Rohit stood himself down for the game.

In that game, Gill’s manner of dismissals – dancing down the pitch and being stumped and caught behind by keeper off Nathan Lyon and Beau Webster respectively – had left many baffled. Moreover in England, Gill has to tighten up his defence against pace and see off the new Dukes ball before aiming to unleash his strokeplay in a measured manner. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Childhood Coach Jwala Singh Says Playing Under Shubman Gill Marks Start of New Test Journey.

“When he goes to England, and when he starts his preparation, he will understand that these are the shots which he can play while the ball is new. Plus, there are some shots which you need to avoid when the ball is new, and it's swinging or seaming around a bit. I would say it's very similar to what you get in Australia where the ball does a bit more for first 25-30 overs and then it settles down a bit.”

“So, once the ball gets old, you as a batter, you can play a few more shots. But if he is batting at number 3 or 4 and if he bats in first and India loses one or two wickets early on, then he might have to change his game a bit. He is capable enough to do that, and once he goes there, I am sure he will understand what he has to do,” concluded Pujara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).