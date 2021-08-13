KL Rahul's classy sixth Test hundred (127*) was the highlight of the first day's play of the second Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Indian opener, brought into the side after Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal suffered injuries, made a strong comeback to Test cricket with gutsy knocks in Nottingham in the first Test. He has now followed that up with a brilliant hundred in London. However, England would be happy that Ollie Robinson (1/47) got rid of skipper Virat Kohli for a solid 42-run knock of 103 balls towards the end of the day. India finished the first day's play at 276/3. KL Rahul Scores Sixth Test Hundred in Second India vs England Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground

James Anderson (2/52) was England's best bowler on Day 1, scalping two wickets including the prized one of Rohit Sharma, who looked set for his maiden overseas Test hundred. Sharma was clean bowled by Anderson and England, after toiling hard all morning got the first wicket. Anderson then dismissed the out-of-form Cheteshwar Pujara soon to bring England back to the game. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights: IND 276/3 in 90 Overs at Stumps

India, overall. had a terrific time on the field on Thursday. The only thing that went England's way early on was the toss with Joe Root opting to bowl first. With overcast conditions, England had hoped their bowlers would make early inroads in the Indian batting line-up but it didn't happen. India instead got off to a spectacular start with Rohit Sharma and Rahul putting together a record 126-run opening partnership. KL Rahul Becomes 10th Indian To Score Test Century At Lord's: List Of Indian Players Who Have Registered A Hundred At the Venue In Longest Format

Here are some of the stat highlights of the day:

#KL Rahul scored his 6th Test century.

#KL Rahul became the tenth Indian to score a Test hundred at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

#Rohit Sharma scored his 13th Test half-century.

#KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma stitched a 100-run partnership, India’s first in Tests outside Asia since 2011.

#KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma's 126-run opening stand is the second-highest 1st innings opening stand by a visiting team in England.

# This is the first time since 1986 that both Indian openers have scored 75+ runs.

#James Anderson now has 29 wickets at Lord’s against India.

