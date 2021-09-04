The Indian team were sensational on the third day of the fourth Test against England at the Oval Stadium in London as sensational batting saw them move ahead in the match. Rohit Sharma was once again the pick of the Indian batsmen as the opener again set a great platform for the visitors with maiden overseas hundred, blunting the English pace attack with his technique and skills. India end Day 3 on 270/3 and lead the game by 171 runs. India vs England, 4th Test 2021 Day 3 Highlights.

Starting the day on 43/0, India were given a great head start by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, However, the hosts managed to get themselves back with James Anderson dismissing the former, but Sharma held the innings together with yet another sensational batting display, He and Cheteshwar Pujara forged a great partnership, helping India take the lead and exert their dominance on the game.

Rohit Sharma Completes 11,000 International Runs as an Opener

Rohit Sharma scored 8th Test hundred, his first outside India

Rohit Sharma surpasses 3000 Runs in Test Cricket

James Anderson has taken 99 wickets against India at home

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 31st Test fifty

Day 4 will be very crucial in determining which way the game will turn as both sides aim to take the lead in the series. India have been batting well and will aim to continue on that path in order to post a huge score while given their betting frailties, England will hope that their bowlers can strike early, restricting the visitors to a small score.

