India, after having won the first match, would now look to close out their sojourn of Ireland with a win in the second T20I as well, scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 28. The match would once again be played at the Malahide Cricket Club and it is scheduled to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Hardik Pandya's India were easily the more dominant outfit in the first T20I, which was shortened to 12 overs due to a spell of rain at the start of the game. The bowlers were on song as they picked up wickets with the new ball. Barring an onslaught from Harry Tector (64* off 33), who was heavily responsible for Ireland getting to 108/4 in their 12 overs, the Indian bowlers were able to keep other batters in check. Among the most impressive ones were Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11). India vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2022: Skipper Hardik Pandya Backs Debutant Umran Malik

In response, Deepak Hooda, who was promoted to open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan, played a match-winning knock (47* off 29) that saw India home with 16 balls to spare. Ishan Kishan (26) and skipper Pandya (24) contributed significantly as well. Pacer Umran Malik, who had an indifferent performance on debut (0/14 in 1 over), would aim to bounce back hard and strong in the second match.

Ireland on the other hand, need to find a way to contain the Indian batters. Openers Paul Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie would be keen on doing well in the second match, giving Ireland a chance to clinch a win and draw the series. Tector would once again be Ireland's player to watch out for after his fireworks in the first game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Record For Fastest Ball in Cricket? Speed Gun Glitch Shows Indian Pacer Bowling At 207 kmph During IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Deepak Hooda's duel with Mark Adair and Harry Tector's clash against Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be the ones to watch out for in this game. Both these match-ups can have an impact on the outcome of this game.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club in Malahide on June 28, 2022 (Tuesday). The 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 08:30 pm.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs Ireland match live on the Sony Sports network. The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will be live telecast on Sony Sports network channels. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Sony Liv app as well as on the website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of the game.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

IRE Likely Playing 11: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBirnie, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Josh Little

