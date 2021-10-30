With an aim to bring out their first wins in the ICC Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 match, India and New Zealand will be taking on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. This is the 28th game of the tournament. In this article, we shall be having a look at the Dream11 captain and vice-captain for the team. But beroe that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So this is quite an interesting match for both teams as both India and New Zealand had lost against the same opponent - Pakistan. IND vs NZ Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28.

India lost to the Men in Green by 10 wickets and Pakistan whereas, Kane Williamson's men lost against the same opponent by 5 wickets. There's good news for India as Hardik Pandya was spotted bowling in the nets. “Hardik’s fine, If you’re talking about the blow on his shoulder (Which he suffered vs Pakistan), He is totally fine,” Virat Kohli said while addressing the press today. Also, Martin Guptill has returned to the training session after he suffered from a bruised toe during the match against Pakistan. Now, let's have a look at the captain and vice-captain details.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi has been the highest wicket-taker against India. So far he has picked 17 wickets from 12 games against India and this is an ideal choice for being the skipper of the team. Also, his form in 2021 has been exceptional as he has picked 19 wickets in just 8 T20I games.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Rohit Sharma

Well, we know that Rohit Sharma disappointed a lot of us after his 0 against Pakistan. But surely stats don’t lie and the Hitman has had some phenomenal innings against the Kiwis. He has been the leading run-getter for India in this format with 338 runs in 13 innings, including four half-centuries and a top score of 80

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun CV, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

