A victory within three days sums up how dominant India have been in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma's side notched up a comfortable victory by an innings and 222 runs over Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, March 6. Ravindra Jadeja, who was rightfully named Player of the Match, starred with the ball with a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka's first innings and then followed it up with four wickets in the second as the Lankan lions failed to show much resistance in the game. Ravichandran Ashwin also made it to the record books, by overtaking Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets to become second in the list of most wickets for India in the longest format of the game. Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Past Kapil Dev’s 434 Wickets, Becomes India’s Second Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests

Starting the day with already four wickets down, Sri Lanka fought for a brief while before surrendering, as they got bundled out for just 178 runs on the board. Pathum Nissanka was the only Lankan batter who showed signs of fighting with a knock of 61 runs. Jadeja followed up his batting exploits with a sensational five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka found it difficult to counter his left-arm spin. Being asked to follow on, Sri Lanka failed to make amends for their poor batting in the first innings, this time, getting bowled out for 174. Niroshan Dickwella was their best scorer with 51 unbeaten runs. Ashwin and Jadeja were the wreckers-in-chief with four wickets each with Mohammed Shami scalping the other two as India registered a thumping victory in three years, extending their winning streak over Sri Lanka in home Tests,

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

#Ravichandran Ashwin overtook Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Ashwin has 436 wickets now, second only to Anil Kumble's tally of 619, for India in Tests.

#Ashwin also currently is the ninth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

#Ravindra Jadeja became the first player to score 175 runs and take nine wickets in one Test match.

#He is also the third player to score 150+ and take five wickets in a Test match after Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar.

#Jadeja also won his third Player of the Match award in Tests played at Mohali.

#Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella scored his 19th Test fifty. Earlier, Pathum Nissanka got to his fifth half-century in Tests.

#With this victory, India have extended their 21-match unbeaten record in home Tests vs Sri Lanka.

India would now aim to have a clean sweep in the Test series when they face Sri Lanka in the second match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 12. Sri Lanka on the other hand, would be aiming to notch up a victory to level the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2022 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).