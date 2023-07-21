India has been the standout performer in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament and the Men in Blue will be looking to book a place in the finals of the competition when they take on Bangladesh. India defeated Pakistan comprehensively in the last match, which once again highlighted the gulf in class between them and the rest of the chasing pack. Chasing 206 for victory, India crossed the line with more than 13 overs to spare and ended up with a comfortable win. Opponents Bangladesh finished below Sri Lanka in Group A in the points table with two wins and a loss. They can be a bit unpredictable side to face, though, on their day. India A versus Bangladesh A will be streamed on the FanCode app from 2:00 pm IST. Sai Sudharshan Completes Maiden Century in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Achieves Feat During India A vs Pakistan A Clash.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar starred with the ball for India with a fifer against Pakistan. He was well supported by Manav Suthar, who chipped in with three wickets. The Indian attack has a lot of variation and most of the bowlers are in good form at the moment. In terms of batting, with players like Sai Sudarshan and Yash Dhull in the ranks, India has the best unit in the tournament.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a brilliant century for Bangladesh against Afghanistan, which was an important match for them. Soumya Sarkar and Zakir Hasan have scored runs as well for the side and they will be confident of getting the job done against India. The team will rely on their spinners to try and get some key wickets in this match and put pressure on the opposition. Rajvardhan Hangargekar Scalps Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During IND A vs PAK A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match.

When is India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal match is on Friday, July 21. The match is set to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in India. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the India A vs Bangladesh A cricket match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming of the India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in India. Fans can watch online live streaming of the India A vs Bangladesh A match on the FanCode app and websites but at the cost of a subscription fee. India should face little difficulty to win this game and advance to the finals, but cricket is known for causing upsets and the team will be wary of it.

