India legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in the opening fixture of Road Safety World Series 2021. The clash will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 5, 2021 (Friday). The competition will feature some notable retired players from several cricketers. Meanwhile, fans searching for Road Safety World Series 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Sachin Tendulkar Hits the Nets As He Gears Up for Return to Cricket in Road Safety World Series 2021.

India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be looking for a positive start to their campaign and will be looking to register a first win in the competition. Sachin Tendulkar will captain the India Legends team which will feature the likes of Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Legends will be led by Khaled Mahmud and features the likes of Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Rafique and Mushfiqur Rahman. Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

When is India Legends vs Bangladesh legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

India Legends vs Bangladesh legends clash in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 5, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of India Legends vs Bangladesh legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of India Legends vs Bangladesh legends on TV.

How to Watch India Legends vs Bangladesh legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the India Legends vs Bangladesh legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha(w), Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Noel David

Bangladesh Legends: Aftab Ahmed, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Khaled Mashud(w), Mohammad Sharif, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mahmud(c), Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Rafique, Mushfiqur Rahman, Nazimuddin, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

