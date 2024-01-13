India is currently playing Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series. It is their last bit of preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Ahead of that, they are now focused settling their final combinations and measuring the mix of youth with experience. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been recalled to the T20 team alongside having new faces who have done well in T20s like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh. India have started the series with a comfortable victory against the visitors at Mohali and now are all set to face them in the second T20I at Indore. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Teases Sleeping Rinku Singh on Flight, KKR Teammates Engage in Friendly Moment Ahead of IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Afghanistan, meanwhile, didn't have the start they wanted. Openers couldn't give the start they wanted and despite Azmatuallah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi playing goof knocks they could only get to an average score. The bowling, with the presence of Rashid Khan was not satisfactory as well. Only Mujeeb ur Rahman shined while the pacers went for plenty. Afghanistan have to introspect and correct their mistakes before a do or die match in the series.

Indore Weather Forecast

Good news for the fans. There is absolutely no chance of rain during the playing time of the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024. on January 14. The humidity will stay between 45%-64% and will progressively increase with the game which might cause us to see some dew from late in the first innings to the second innings. ‘Mahi Bhai Sun Lo Aap’ Shivam Dube Reacts After Suresh Raina Praises His Bowling in IND v AFG 1st T20I 2024 With MS Dhoni Comment (Watch Video).

Expected Weather at Indore During IND vs AFG 2nd T20I (Accuweather.com)

Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

The Holkar Stadium has always favoured batters in limited overs cricket. The pitch is hard with not much grass cover and a consistent bounce which gives batters value for their shots. The short boundaries means batters will find more freedom while playing aerial shots. It is a very high scoring ground and the batting first team will have to get a score over 190 for some competition.

