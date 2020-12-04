India will try to swing the pendulum in their favour as they take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Virat Kohli’s men lost the recently concluded ODI series 2-1 and will be determined to make a stunning comeback. They would have got some confidence after winning the third and last ODI by 13 runs but replicating their heroics will not be easy. On the other hand, the home team have a somewhat depleted squad with David Warner and Pat Cummins not participating in the T20I series. Meanwhile, Australian captain Aaron Finch has won the toss in the first T20I and elected to bowl first. Live Cricket Streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX.

Runs galore in the ODI series and the scenario is expected to be similar in T20I games. Although the Men in Blue played their last T20I way back in February, the challenge will not be alien to them owing to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The likes of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli enjoyed a good run with the bat while Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal enjoyed success in the bowling department. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Live Score Updates.

On the other hand, many Australian cricket stars namely Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith didn’t have a great IPL 2020 but they were in the red-hot form in the ODI series which are not great signs for the visitors. Meanwhile, let’s look at the playing XI of both teams for the opening T20I.

Australia Playing XI: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan

There aren’t many things which can separate the two sides hence predicting the favourites will indeed not be easy. India are certainly looking a more well-balanced team on the paper. However, Australia boast of a magnificent record at Canberra. Hence, fans must brace themselves for an exciting game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).