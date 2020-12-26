India ended day one of the Boxing Day 2020 Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in a dominating position thanks to Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin. The duo shared seven wickets between them as India bundled out Australia for just 195 runs in their first innings. While Bumrah picked four wickets, Ashwin chipped in with three scalps. At close of play, India were 36/1 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 28 and seven respectively. India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2020 Day 1 Highlights: IND 36/1 at Stumps.

Opting to bat first, Australia lost opening batsman Joe Burns early in the fifth over. And then Indian bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals. Only noteworthy partnership for Australia came between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head. The duo added 86 runs for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, check out some stats from opening day’s play. Mohammed Siraj Picks Maiden Test Wicket With the Help of Fellow Debutant Shubman Gill, Dismisses Marnus Labuschagne in India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2020 (Watch Video).

# Mayank Agarwal is the 12th batsman who was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in his first over in Tests.

# This is Australia’s second-lowest total in the first innings at MCG since 2000.

# Ravi Ashwin has now most three-fors (8) for Indian spinners in Australia in Tests.

# Steve Smith was dismissed for duck for the first time against India in international cricket.

# Smith was also dismissed for a duck in Test cricket for the first time since November 2016.

# Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj became the 297th and 298th players respectively to represent India in Tests.

Labuschagne was top scorer for Australia with 48 runs before debutant Mohammed Siraj dismissed him. Siraj ended up picking two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja managed to pick one wicket as well. In response to Australia’s first innings total, India lost Mayank Agarwal in the first over. The right handed-batsman was dismissed for a duck.

