India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The India national cricket team gave a brilliant fightback on Day 4 of the third Test against the Australia national cricket team at The Gabba in Brisbane. India opener KL Rahul played a crucial knock of 84 runs off 139 balls while Ravindra Jadeja scored a fighting 77 runs off 123 deliveries. However, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon removed KL Rahul, and captain Pat Cummins took the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, after their wickets, it looked like Australia would wrap India's first innings below the 246-run mark and would enforce a follow-on to produce a result on the final day. However, their plans failed after the last batting pair, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, stitched an unbeaten 39-run partnership and avoided a follow-on. At Stumps on Day 4, India has scored 252/9 in 74.5 overs with Bumrah batting at 10 and Akash Deep on 27. Will It Rain in Brisbane During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.

With rain on the cards on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test, the Australia national cricket team bowlers will aim to pick up the final wicket as soon as possible. The host will try to score some quick runs in their second innings and will try to make India bat as long as possible. The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is level at 1-1 with two more games to go. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for live streaming and other viewing for the final day of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 can scroll down below.

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team third Test 2024 is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Day 5 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 will start at 5:20 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, December 18.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 5?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights to India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 5?

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail of live streaming online of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. So, fans won't get to watch IND vs AUS free live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

