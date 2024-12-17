A video has gone viral on social media where India national cricket team star batter KL Rahul was seen using a cuss word while applauding his teammate from the dugout during India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. In the third Test, India avoided the follow-on after they went past the 246-run mark in the first innings after Australia made 445 runs. Opener KL Rahul played a vital knock of 84 runs, whereas Ravindra Jadeja made 77 runs. Towards the end, Jasprit Bumrah (10*) and Akash Deep (27*) chipped in with crucial runs as India avoided the follow-on. At stumps on Day 4, India made 252-9 in 74.5 overs. The visitors are trailing by 193 runs. Will It Rain in Brisbane During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Did KL Rahul say a Cuss Word?

KL Rahul saying " Behen Ch0d" after Akashdeep hit cummins for six.😭 pic.twitter.com/wPfLoJxiEc — HXF (@huzaiff_01) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)