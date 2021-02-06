England are in a great position at the end of day 2’s play against India in the 1st test which currently is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The visitors finished the day on 555/8 with a sensational knock from Ben Stokes and skipper Joe Root. However, India made late in-roads in the game as the hosts managed to expose the visitor’s lower order. Joe Root Becomes First Batsman in History to Score Double Century in His 100th Test Match.

Joe Root was sensational on the day as the England skipper scored his fifth double hundred in the longest format, becoming the first player to reach that figure in the 100th Test. Root was supported well by Ben Stokes in the early part of the day as the duo stitched up 100+ runs in quick time to give the visitor’s an upper hand. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 2 Highlights.

However, India managed to come back into the game in the final few hours of the game as after the dismissal of Joe Root, the hosts managed to get some quick scalps. Virat Kohli’s men will be hoping to finish the job early on day three. Meanwhile, here are some stats from day 2 of the 1st Test.

# Joe Root scored his fifth Test double century

# Root’s 218, is the highest score by an England captain in India

# Joe Root became the first player to score a double ton in his 100th Test

# This was Joe Root’s third consecutive 150+ score in Test

# Ben Stokes scored his 23rd half-century

# This is only the second time Iin last 60 Tests, India have conceded 500+ in an innings

# England become the first side since South Africa in January 2013 to register successive 100+ partnerships against India in India

# Ishant Sharma picked up his 298 and 299 Test wickets

England have been dominant with the bat and have set up the game nicely for them heading into the final three days of the clash. The visitors have a good bowling attack and Joe Root will hope that his side can show enough quality to dismiss the hosts twice in the remaining days and get an early lead in the series and towards the ICC Test Championship final.

