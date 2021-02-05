Test cricket finally returns home and its surely good to host the longer format of the match after a long time. India and England are all set to pit their wits against each other in the first Test match which is will begin in soon. The news from the centre is that England has won the toss and has opted to bat first. Just before the start of the match, Axar Patel had been ruled out of for the first Test match. He has been ousted due to a pain in his knee. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar had been added to the squad. India vs England Live Streaming Online 1st Test 2021 Day 1 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of India vs England on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Virat Kohli has also come back and Ajinkya Rahane will be back to being the vice-captain of the side. Joe Root will be playing his 100th Test match. The winner here would be having the chance to make it to the finals of the tournament. The weather looks nice and sunny. The average temperatures would be around 30-33 degree Celcius and weather will be quite hot. Rains will be at bay and the fans can enjoy the full match. The game will be hosted behind closed doors without the fans.

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

