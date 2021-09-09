So here we are as at the final match of the five-game Test series between India and England. The game will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester. The players from both teams will be eager for a win. As of now, India enjoys a 2-1 lead over England. While the home team will want to win this one for the series to end with a 2-2 draw, on the other hand, the visitors will be looking to win the game and end the five-game series with a 3-1 win. Now, in this article, we shall be talking about the weather in Manchester. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021 Preview & Playing XI: Hosts Eye Series Draw, Visitors to Go For The Kill.

Unlike the fourth Test match where we had clear weather, the fifth Test could have rains obstructing the play. So on day 1 itself, we have an afternoon shower that's expected to bring the match proceedings to a halt in the second or the third session. On the second day too we could have the heavens opening its door once again. Day 3 play could be a full game where fans could enjoy a full match. Day 4 and 5 could have passing showers once again. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below.

Snapshot:

Weather report (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pitch Report:

The pitch is touted to be the quickest in England but is still said to favour the batsmen. One can expect a good total on the board. With this, the Indian top-order would look to capitalise on the conditions. Spinners can come into play on day 4 and 5.

