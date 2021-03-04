India and England are all set to lock horns in the last and final Test match. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium where there has been a big noise about the pitch. We all know that the last Test match between India and England ended up with the hosts winning the game with 10 wickets. India vs England 3rd T20I match ended in a couple of days. The Motera wicket has been under the scanner ever since. Virat Kohli Slams Ahmedabad Pitch Critics Ahead of India vs England 4th Test 2021, Says ‘No One Said Anything About Pitch When We Lost in New Zealand Inside 3 Days’ (Watch Video).

Talking about the hosts, they will miss out on the services of Jasprit Bumrah who has been ousted due to personal reasons. Thus Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav will come into play. As far as team England is concerned, one change is almost certain and they could have Dom Bess in place of Stuart Broad since the Motera wicket is touted to be a spinning track. The visitors might stick to the same combination especially when it comes to the top six players who played in the third Test. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England fourth Test match is currently underway and day two will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera on March 04 (Thursday). of the third Test will begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England third Test on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the IND vs ENG 4th Test online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 4th Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the IND vs ENG 4th Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

