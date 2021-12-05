After an exciting day of cricket, India are all set to tighten their grip further on the second Test match as they are comfortably placed with a 332-run lead going in to the third day on Sunday, December 5. Ajaz Patel did the star turn for New Zealand earlier on Day 2 with 10-wickets in one inning, becoming only the third Test bowler in history to do so. But unfortunately, New Zealand, could not capitalise much and put pressure on India. After restricting them to 325, the Kiwis were bundled out for just 62 runs in an abject batting performance. The Indian spinners spun a web around the New Zealand batters with Ravichandran Ashwin being the best bowler with figures of 4/8. The Indian attack did not miss Ravindra Jadeja as they did well to keep tight control of the game. Ajaz Patel To Feature on Wankhede Stadium’s Honours Boards After Terrific 10-Wicket Haul in First Innings of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021

India further benefited from an unbeaten 69-run stand between Mayank Agarwal (38*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (29*). With the lead having already swelled to 332 runs and with India not losing any wicket and three days remaining, Virat Kohli's men are likely to increase the pressure on New Zealand and the third day could be a very decisive one in this match.

When is India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 05, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match Day 2 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match Day 3 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2021 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).