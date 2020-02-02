India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I 2020, Key Players: Manish Pandey, Tim Seifert, Colin Munro and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in Mount Maunganui

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I 2020, Key Players (Photo Credits: Getty)

After the fourth match going down the live wire and the Indians won the match in Super Overs at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Now with an aim to clean sweep the five-match game, the Indian team is all set to take on the Kiwis in the fifth game. Needless to say that the Kiwis would be wanting to win the last game to save themselves from some blushes while the Indians would be wanting to script history. Now, let’s have a look at the key players for the fifth game below: New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey walked into bat when the Indians were struggling on 75/4. He stood tall after the initial loss of wickets and stabilised the Indian innings. The Karnataka batsman displayed nerves of steel as he navigated the Indians to the score of 165 runs. He scored a half-century.

Tim Seifert

The Kiwi batsman almost took the Kiwis home. He scored a half-century but was unfortunately dismissed on 54 runs. Tim Seifert was included in the squad after Kane Williamson got injured. The batsman has so far scored 230 runs from seven matches with an average of 46.00.

Colin Munro

Along with Tim Seifert, Colin Munro also stood tall as he scored 64 runs from 47 balls. He laced his innings with four fours and three sixes. After the departure of Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert with 74 runs to the side and provided much-needed support to the team.

Shardul Thakur

The Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur would be yet another important man for the Indians as he scalped a couple of vital wickets. Ross Taylor and Daryl Mitchell. Also, he showed the utmost presence of mind and got involved with Virat Kohli to get rid of the danger man Colin Munro.

The match will begin at 12.30 PM IST and the playing conditions will be ideal for the game of cricket.