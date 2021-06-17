India and New Zealand will face each other in the first eve World Test Championship final to crown the maiden World Test champion. The clash will be played from June 18 to June 22, 2021, with an additional reserve day (June 23) if required at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Both sides have some world-class players in their squad and we bring you the best picks as captain and vice-captain for the WTC 2021 IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team. India vs New Zealand World Test Championship 2021 Final Preview.

Fantasy games have become popular among cricket fans as it allows them an opportunity to earn some cash. Fans playing Dream11 fantasy game must know that the captain of your fantasy XI fetches 2x points while the Vice-captain gets 1.5x points. So it is essential to pick the right players for these two crucial slots.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian all-rounder will play a crucial role in the game and can be selected as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team. The pitch will aid the pacers but is expected to slow down in the last two days and Jadeja could wreak havoc at that time. And given the cricketer’s recent exploits with the bat, he will be an added bonus to the team.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Ross Taylor

The Kiwi veteran can be selected as the vice-captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team. Most attention will be on Kane Williamson among the New Zealand batters, but Ross Taylor is their most experienced star and his ability to score crucial runs can prove critical. He is also coming off a decent form against England.

IND vs NZ Likely Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin De Grandhommne, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

