India Wins Super Over, Netizens Hail Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami for their Heroic Performances in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2020 (Watch Video)
Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

In the third T20I match of India and New Zealand at the Seddon Park, it was Rohit Sharma who became the man of the moment as he played a vital role not only helped India to contributed with his vital 65 runs but also made led India to win the series with a six in the Super Over. What a game of cricket was at the Seddon Park in Hamilton! The fans went berserk and praised the Indian opener for his heroics on social media. Before getting into the reactions, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match. 

After winning the toss, India was put to bat first and Rohit Sharma finally found form after failing for a couple of innings consecutively. Sharma scored 65 runs to start the game and gave a great start to the team. Then it was the Indian captain who joined the party and contributed with his vital 38 runs. India posted a total of 179 runs. When it came to the Kiwis, Kane Williamson was the lone fighter who stood tall as wickets kept falling from the other end. At one point in time, it looked like Williamson would lead the team to a win but Mohammed Shami dismissed the Kiwi skipper on 95 and this proved to be the turning point for the match. The onus was on Ross Taylor who had the onus of leading the team to a win since they needed one run from a ball. Shami stumped him and the match stood on a tie.

Now came the Super Over, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill who were batting for the Kiwis and they posted a total of 17 runs. The Mumbai batsman was on the top gear and his last six led the team to a win. Now, let’s have a look at few reactions below:

With this, India won the five-match T20I series by 3-0 and the Men in Blue would be surely looking forward to cleaning sweep the series. Rohit Sharma walked away with the Man of the Match award.