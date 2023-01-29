After two weeks of unabated action, the inaugural U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 will witness India Women (IN-W) locking horns with England Women (EN-W) in the final clash on January 29 (Sunday) at Senwes Sport Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The final showdown between the two finalists is scheduled to kick-start at 05:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 04:45 PM IST. Neeraj Chopra Interacts with India U19 Women's Team Ahead of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final Against England.

Shefali Verma led India reeled into Semi-final following a resounding performance at the back in group stage and super six stage. The women-in-blue topped both the initial stages with just one defeat in five matches. The young Indian contingent brought about a disciplined performance in the semi-final against New Zealand after winning the Knockout match by 8 wickets and earned the pass to summit clash. Meanwhile, England Women had an unwavering trip to semi-final after a streak of five wins in the group stage and Super six stage straight. In the semi-final against Australia Women on Friday, the England Women avoided a close crash and won a miraculous low scoring thriller by a miniature margin of 3 runs. The undefeated England Women is a lofty wall to climb for India Women to pen down the history and claim the first ever U-19 Women's T20I World Cup.

When Is IND-W vs ENG-W Final U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs England Women Final U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played on January 29 (Sunday) at Senwes Sport Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The match will start at 05:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 04:45 PM IST. IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England, ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match in Potchefstroom.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs ENG-W Final U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 on TV?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women Final U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will Live Telecast on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to follow the Live Telecast of the Final of the U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 between IN-W and EN-W in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W Final U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023?

FanCode will provide Live Streaming of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs England Women Final U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 on the FanCode app or website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2023 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).