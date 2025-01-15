India Women's National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Smriti Mandana-led Women in Blue are already through with the series but there is still a match left. India Women will once again be back in action as they take on Ireland Women in the final ODI of the three-match series. Women in Blue secured a dominating 116-run win in the 2nd ODI. India women's national cricket team secured a six-wicket win in the 1st ODI. It has been a complete team effort from the Women in Blue. On the other hand, things have been hard for the Ireland women on Indian soil. Is India Women vs Ireland Women 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

This final ODI of the series is still an important game for both sides as the hosts will be looking to whitewash the Ireland women's national cricket team. But the visitors will give them and will be looking to avoid the clean sweep. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a fantastic century in the 2nd ODI alongside Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana coming up with a half-century. Deepti Sharma scalped a three-wicket haul and Priya Mishra secured a couple of wickets which led Women in Blue to a dominating win in the 2nd ODI.

The problem for Ireland women comes when it comes to their batting as there are no consistent performers present. Coulter Reilly played a decent knock but other than her not batter was able to come up with a decent innings. Even in the 1st ODI captain Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul stood tall for Irish women but they were nowhere to be seen in the 2nd ODI. If they want to avoid the whitewash they will need to work on producing some consistent performances.

Squads

India women's national cricket team Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry, Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare

Ireland women's national cricket team Squad: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Joanna Loughran(w), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Coulter Reilly