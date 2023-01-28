The fifth T20I of the ongoing Women's Tri-Series 2023 will see hosts South Africa Women (SA-W) take on India Women (IN-W) on January 28 (Saturday) at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The starting time of the fifth clash of Women's Tri-Series 2023 has a starting time of 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 5th T20I between IN-W and SA-W will be a dress rehearsal of the title clash since West Indies is almost knocked out of the ongoing Women's Tri-Series 2023. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women SA Tri-Series 5th T20I Cricket Match in East London.

With two out of two wins, India Women are going unbeaten and topping the points table of the ongoing Women's Tri-Series 2023. Though the women-in-blue trooped into first clash against hosts South Africa without regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the team showed great character after early falter in the game and recovered due to the match-winning knocks by debutant Amanjot Kaur and senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Unlike first match, team India were much poised in their second outing against West Indies at the top, by the aid of expertise from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur well on display. The different players coming to teams rescue in different games in the ongoing Women's Tri-Series is a plus sign for the side ahead of the T20I Women's World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, South Africa, will play their last league match of the Tri-series on Saturday before heading into the final clash. The hosts won back to back clashes against West Indies, however, were muffled in the series opener by India Women. The fixture scheduled on Saturday between India Women and South Africa Women will be a preliminary match preceding the final.

When Is 5th T20I Match of Women's Tri-Series 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 5th T20I match of the Women's Tri-Series 2023 between India Women and South Africa Women will be played on January 28 (Saturday) at the Buffalo Park in East London. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 10:00 PM IST. India Women's U19 Qualify for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final, Beat New Zealand by 8 Wickets in Semis.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of 5th T20I Women's Tri-series 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for T20I Women's Tri-series 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of the 5th T20I between IN-W and SA-W in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 Telegu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0 to watch the Live Telecast of 5th T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of 5th T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide Live Streaming of the 5th T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023. Fans can watch Live Streaming of 5th T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women T20I Women's Tri-series 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

