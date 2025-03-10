Mumbai, March 10: If one would expect that there would be an elaborate celebration awaiting the Indian team on their arrival at home after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, then that looks highly unlikely. At the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, spinners called the shots under bright sunshine to pick five wickets and restrict New Zealand to 251/7. In reply, captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with an explosive 76 off 83 balls while KL Rahul stayed clam with an unbeaten 34 as India won by four wickets to clinch the 2025 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Enjoy Celebratory Mood With Family Following ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Win (Watch Video).

With India getting a 50-over ICC silverware after last emerging victorious in the 2013 Champions Trophy, one would have thought that they would be given a grand reception on the lines of the reception they had at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after winning 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

IANS understands that everyone in the Indian team will be leaving separately from Dubai for their respective destinations. It also understands that the players are likely to take a small break before linking up with their respective IPL teams, who have or are on the verge of starting their pre-season camps ahead of the ten-team tournament starting on March 22.

For example, Mumbai Indians, who have Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in their ranks, began their pre-tournament practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have the services of Mohammed Shami, had kicked off their pre-season camp earlier this month. BCCI Hails India Cricket Team’s Unbeaten Run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Glory.

With the Brabourne Stadium hosting the final leg of WPL 2025 from Monday, it means that an elaborate victory celebration will not be a possibility due to security reasons. Meanwhile, India head coach Gautam Gambhir is slated to arrive at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Monday evening. The 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai is Gambhir’s first major title as the head coach of the Indian team, after taking charge in July last year.

