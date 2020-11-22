India take on Australia in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The three-match series marks the resumption of India’s international assignments after the coronavirus pandemic. And also crowd will return to international cricket matches for the first time as well with limited number of spectators allowed during India’s tour of Australia 2020-21. The first ODI at the SCG will be a day-night encounter. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at India’s likely playing 11 for the series opener. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Venue Details of IND vs AUS T20I, ODI & Test Series.

India will be without the services of Rohit Sharma. The opening batsman was injured during the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Though he played few matches after the injury. So, in Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul is likely to partner Shikhar Dhawan as an opener. Rahul has been named as vice-captain of the team and will keep wickets as well.

Captain Virat Kohli is set to bat at number three with Shreyas Iyer at four. There could be a toss up between Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey for number five spot with the latter likely to make it to the playing XI. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will fill in the all-rounder spots. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini are very much likely to form the pace trio with Yuzvendra Chahal as lone spinner. Chahal and Jadeja’s inclusion means Kuldeep Yadav will have to sit out.

India’s Likely Playing 11 for 1st ODI

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

India ODI Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

