The 13h edition of the Indian Premier League is inching closer as it begins on September 19, 2020. The tournament will be hosted across three venues- Dubai, UAE and Sharjah and the fans are also excited with the league inching closer. The 51-day long tournament will have no fans in the stadium and will be played in the absence of people. This is the first time in 10 tears that the entire tournament has been shifted to another country. In this live blog, we shall bring to you the latest updates related to the tournament. IPL 2020 Team Update: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals Batsman, Fires Warning to Opponents, Hits Huge Sixes in the Nets (Watch Video).

So if our reader wishes to skim through the news, in brief, all they would have to do is click on the link and they can stay abreast with all the latest updates. The IPL 2020 was supposed to be played earlier this year but due to the outspread of the coronavirus, the tournament was called off due to an indefinite period of time. Things have changed this IPL as the players will now be asked to stay in the bio-secure environment so that they don’t get in touch with any disease.

In fact, handshakes and using saliva on the ball has also been banned. The players also will not be allowed to exchange jerseys. This will be the first time that the fans would watch Indian players in action after the outspread of the virus. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have already started sweating it out in the nets. Today, we could watch the rest of the teams in action ahead of the IPL 2020.

