In less than three weeks the latest edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off in the United Arab Emirates. IPL 2020 is set to be played in UAE in its entirety with Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah hosting all the games of the competition behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums. Nevertheless, the tournament will mark the return of many prominent players after the coronavirus-induced break which makes it even more significant. So as we get close to the start of IPL, here are some of the latest news and updates regarding the cash-rich league. CSK Players Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad Among 13 Members Test Negative For COVID-19.

Franchises have already reached UAE and begun their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League seasons. Teams have started to train on the field after serving some days in mandatory quarantine. SOPs have been issued by the Indian cricketing board and have asked teams to adhere to it as players strictly and staff members from Chennai Super Kings squad were tested positive for coronavirus. Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Gives Fans Major Gym Tip With Wonderful Caption.

Nevertheless, good news for the fans is that all the 13 CSK members including pacer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad have been tested negative and the MS Dhoni-led team is likely to resume training on September 4. However, the Yellow arm will still have to find an ideal replacement for Suresh Raina who pulled out of the tournament owing to personal reasons.

This will be the second time that the cash-rich league will take place in UAE, with 2014 being the first time when all the eight teams played their opening matches in the gulf country. With the pitches in the Arab nation known to favour the spinners and boundaries also being on the larger side, all the teams will certainly tackle a different challenge. Meanwhile, the tournament will get underway on September 19 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

