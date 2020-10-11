Abu Dhabi, October 11: Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the second player to have played 150 matches in the IPL for Mumbai Indians (MI). Rohit, 33, led MI out for the 110th time as captain of the side against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. He is the second player after all-rounder Kieron Pollard to have 150 caps in the IPL for the four-time champions. Rohit started his IPL career with the Deccan Chargers in 2008, with whom he won the 2009 IPL under the captaincy of Adam Gilchrist.

Joining MI in 2011, he was appointed captain in 2013 and led them to their first title in the same year. Rohit has since led the team to victories in 2015, 2017 and 2019 with their latest win making them the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Rohit Sharma Get Special Jersey as He Completes 150 Matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

The match against DC is Rohit's 195th overall in the tournament and he has scored 5,109 runs, thus making him the third highest run scorer in the tournament behind Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina (5,368) and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (5,635).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).