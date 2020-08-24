All things appear to be in order for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) as teams have reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the official IPL 2020 schedule. Reportedly, the cricket board is working on the IPL 2020 schedule and it could be released this week. Ahead of IPL 2020, RCB Captain Virat Kohli Poses in Cute Minion T-Shirt As He Spends Time in Quarantine in Dubai (View Post).

Apart from the availability of England and Australian players, BCCI is looking to pack the second week of IPL 2020 with interesting matches to retain the excitement levels from the opening week. Also, it is understood that double-headers are being pushed to October so that afternoon matches are not played in hot weather.

“A thorough build-up to the IPL every year often results in the first week of the tournament being a hit and obviously getting lapped up by the viewers. The second week becomes important because the emphasis then is to ensure the same kind of enthusiasm remains, because from the third week onwards, teams are already starting to battle for the playoffs and the points table becomes a talking point. What is Bio-Bubble in Cricket? How Will Bio-Secure Environment Work in IPL 2020 in Times of COVID-19?

“So, structuring the second week of the tournament while keeping flexibility in mind is necessary. The first schedule was prepared early this year keeping the March-April-May window in mind, but now with the change in destination and the months, there’s an effort to try and schedule as many double-headers from the second week of October onwards so that the afternoon matches are played in better temperatures,” sources close to the developments further said.

