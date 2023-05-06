The Delhi Capitals have shown some late resurgence in the Indian Premier League and while it is not known if it can help them in moving to the next round, the pride of the squad will remain intact. With five losses in the opening stage of the campaign, the David Warner-led side did well to pull themselves out of the rut and manage three victories since. Had they not lost to Hyderabad, they would not be languishing at the bottom of the table. Next up for them is the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home, a side often jeopardising their playoff chances in the crucial phase of the season. Bangalore has the big stars and is now just a matter of winning the big games and ensuring smooth passage. Delhi Capitals versus Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 50 in Delhi.

Ishant Sharma, along with Khaleel Ahmed, was brilliant against the mighty Gujrat Titans as the team successfully defended a paltry 130. The team management will feel their pace attack can exert pressure on Bangalore and batting first will be an ideal scenario should they win the toss. They do not have power hitters in their ranks and not one player is in sublime form, which is a cause of grave concern.

Bangalore defended a low score against Lucknow in their last game but was marred by plenty of post-match clashes. The side will hope they make news related to their performances in the game, though. In Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis – the team has three leading batsmen of the T20 format and this is where their strength lies. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RCB to Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match 50.

When Is DC vs RCB Match 50 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals will be hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match fixture in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. The game will take place in Arun Jaitley Stadium and starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC vs RCB Match 50 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. DC vs RCB, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC vs RCB Match 50 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the DC vs RCB match. It should be a keenly contested game, with the visitors winning the match.

