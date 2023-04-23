Kolkata Knight Riders are in a spot of bother at the moment with three defeats in a row in the Indian Premier League. With 4 points from 6 games, the team is languishing at 8th in the points table. With games coming thick and fast in the league, it is imperative the franchisee starts picking up a few victories else it will be left with a lot of catching up to do towards the business end of the campaign. A weak bowling attack devoid of variations is creating problems for them and if they can strengthen here, the team will improve considerably. Their opponents this evening is the formidable Chennai Super Kings, who have won four out of their last five games. A win for them could see go top of the table if the other results go their way. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST Indian Standard Time). KKR vs CSK, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Eden Gardens.

Jason Roy and Andre Russell got some runs for KKR but they were left disappointed losing to the bottom-ranked Delhi Capitals. Venkatesh Iyer has been a consistent performer for them and if he gets out early, the team invariably struggles. Rinku Singh has been quiet ever since that brilliant match-winning knock versus Gujarat and KKR needs their big guns to fire.

The spin duo of Maheesh Teekshana and Mitchell Santner will enjoy bowling on this track for Chennai. In terms of the pace attack, Tushar Deshpande has been outstanding so far and Kolkata will do well to not concede wickets to him. Batting has not been an issue for Chennai with each player chipping in with runs.

When Is KKR vs CSK Match 33 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in their next match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The game has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs CSK Match 33 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between KKR and CSK will be telecast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 33 in Kolkata.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of KKR vs CSK Match 3e of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match. Chennai is on a roll here and it will not be a surprise if they claim another victory on the road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2023 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).