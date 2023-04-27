After a solid start to the campaign, the Rajasthan Royals have hit their first stumbling block with back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League. This has pushed them to third place in the rankings and will only get tougher as they gear up to play league leaders Chennai Super Kings. Defeats against Lucknow and Bangalore were down to their batting a bit which usually has been good. Opponents Chennai Super Kings will be charged up for the game with three victories in their last three matches. The team combination and the able leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the key factors in their brilliant performances and now the main aim task will be to maintain this momentum. Rajasthan Royals versus Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Shimron Hetmyer has been inconsistent so far in the league and Rajasthan will want their power hitter to be in top form against Chennai. The opener holds the key for the hosts as they generally provide a solid platform for the middle order to cash in. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will hope the Jaipur track has something to offer for them to have an impact on the game.

Ajinkya Rahane has been the real success story of the IPL and his brilliant form has helped him return to the Indian team. He has been ably supported by Devon Conway and Shivam Dube in the top order and it will not be a surprise if the trio come good against Rajasthan. Maheesh Theekshana has established himself as a regular in the team and he will only grow as he plays more games. Rare! MS Dhoni Loses Cool, Shouts at Teammate During RCB vs CSK Match in IPL 2023 (Watch Viral Video).

When Is RR vs CSK Match 37 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings in match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Thursday, April 27. The match would be played at the Sawai Man Singh stadium and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs CSK Match 37 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between RR and CSK will be telecast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. 'Haan Bhaiya Kya Haal Hai?' Sanju Samson Surprisingly Receives Call on Fan's Phone While Clicking Selfies, Video Goes Viral!.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RR vs CSK Match 37 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match. Chennai in current form do not look like losing and should secure the two points from this match.

