Sunrisers Hyderabad got a much-needed win against Rajasthan in their last match in a pulsating fashion. Although that did little to lift them from their 9th place in the league, they will believe a string of victories should enable them to move to the top four, although the gap between the chasing pack and the top sides has started to widen. Hyderabad have lacked the big names of the T20 format and their batting, in particular, is a worry. They play Lucknow next at home, a team with a solitary win in their last five matches. A victory, however, for the visitors should see them move to the fourth spot in the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 3:30 pm IST. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

The frontline bowlers for Hyderabad, namely Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen, had an economy rate of 11 against Rajasthan, which is a cause of concern for the team management. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi got some runs, while Glenn Phillips played a match-winning knock to get them home in the previous contest. But consistency from the big names has plagued the team and they need to rise to the occasion here.

The loss of skipper K L Rahul was not felt much in the last game, with Quinton de Kock coming in and impressing as an opener. The Proteas player and Kayle Mayers can be devastating in the powerplays and Hyderabad will be wary of the threat they possess. The bowlers leaked runs against Gujrat, but they have not been too bad in this department. Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction to Suryakumar Yadav's Unique Cover Drive Over Third Man for Six During MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral!.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Lucknow Super Giants in a high-voltage clash in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 13. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the CSK vs DC match.

