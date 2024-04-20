Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 here on Saturday. Delhi Capitals are currently in sixth position in the points table with six points while Sunrisers Hyderabad have eight points the same as Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The two teams have met 23 times in the tournament with DC winning 11 matches and SRH winning 12 games. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Set for Emotional Homecoming in Stern Sunrisers Hyderabad Test for Delhi Capitals.

DC vs SRH head-to-head 23

Delhi Capitals: 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 12

DC vs SRH match time

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

DC vs SRH venue

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Live broadcast of DC v SRH match on television in India

DC v SRH match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India

The live streaming of DC v SRH will be available on JioCinema.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

