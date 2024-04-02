Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not made a bright start to their 2024 Indian Premier League campaign with two defeats already. They face the Lucknow Super Giants at home this evening which is an important game for them as they look to return to winning ways. They head into the contest on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their solitary win has come against the Punjab Kings and that was not before some tense moment in the closing stages of that clash. Opponents Lucknow Super Giants climbed to 6th in the points table with a win over Punjab and they will be confident of another fine showing here. ‘Bats Don’t Lie’, Nicholas Pooran Sweats It Out in Nets During LSG Training Session Ahead of Clash Against RCB in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli has been in fine form in the last two games for the home side and all eyes will be on him as he opens the innings for them. The likes of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell though are yet to have a good game and this has pegged the team back. Rajat Patidar is another player that is struggling for runs and it will be interesting to see if he gets a game in. Bowling is another challenge for the team and the unit will need to work on their economy rate. IPL 2024: KL Rahul’s Fitness Conundrum in Spotlight for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash; Nicholas Pooran Clears Air on Skipper’s Availability.

Mayank Yadav was unplayable at times for Lucknow and the visitors will be keen to unleash him again in the powerplays. K L Rahul is likely to be used as an impact substation once again with him not being fully fit. Nicholas Pooran led the team well in the win over Punjab while also being an asset with the bat.

When Is RCB vs LSG Match 15 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 on April 2. The RCB vs LSG match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs LSG Match 15 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The RCB vs LSG live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for RCB vs LSG in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB vs LSG Match 15 of TATA IPL 2024?

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the viewing option for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants match. Bengaluru will look to capitalize on home support and secure a win in this tie.

