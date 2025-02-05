The team from the nation's capital, Delhi Capitals are probably one of the most underperforming sides in the Indian Premier League. The franchise has been in the picture since the start of IPL in 2008 (then Delhi Daredevils) and in all these 17 editions, they have not won a single title. Forget titles, the side has been to an IPL final only once, in 2020, ending the tournament as runners-up. Last season they finished at the sixth spot, with 14 points, failing to touch the fourth spot for a low run-rate. It was shocking to many when after a sober season, they let go of their captain and current Indian national cricket team wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who also scored the most runs (446) for them. Delhi Capitals Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by DC at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad

Delhi Capitals have been led by a number of legends, most notably: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Mahela Jayawardene, David Warner, Kevin Pietersen, and even Zaheer Khan. Among the other big names, the team has also named Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, JP Duminy, and more players as captains over the years. Along with Punjab Kings, they are the side with the most number of captains. Inconsistency of the players and little patience of the franchise with their captain can be treated as the prime reasons for the failure of Delhi Capitals as a team. It's high time DC finds the perfect person to take charge and lead the team forward toward glory. Which Team Faf du Plessis is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise Ex-RCB Captain Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season

Possible Contenders for DC Captaincy in IPL 2025

Just like every other season, Delhi Capitals are yet to have a change in captaincy. Let's look at the possible contenders for leading the franchise in IPL 2025:

KL Rahul : He is the favourite to lead DC in IPL 2025, having a good experience captaining other sides. The Indian national cricket team keeper-batsman is one of the best in the country, and he comes after a bright experience of leading a new side like Lucknow Super Giants to playoffs in their first two seasons. He also captained Punjab Kings for a couple of seasons.

: He is the favourite to lead DC in IPL 2025, having a good experience captaining other sides. The Indian national cricket team keeper-batsman is one of the best in the country, and he comes after a bright experience of leading a new side like Lucknow Super Giants to playoffs in their first two seasons. He also captained Punjab Kings for a couple of seasons. Faf du Plessis : The 40-year-old South African legend has been a part of a number of IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings. He even led RCB last season, while contributing consistently with the bat, at a strike-rate of above 160. Having led RCB, been with CSK for long and being a consistent player, he is also a favourite.

: The 40-year-old South African legend has been a part of a number of IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings. He even led RCB last season, while contributing consistently with the bat, at a strike-rate of above 160. Having led RCB, been with CSK for long and being a consistent player, he is also a favourite. Axar Patel: Axar Patel was the stand-in captain for Rishabh Pant last season, he was also the side's first retention ahead of IPL 2025 auctions. The franchise has shown immense faith in the all-rounder and if the management shows more support, he can be a strong contender now with Pant out.

