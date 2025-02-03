Former South Africa national cricket team and Chennai Super Kings legend Faf du Plessis has also been an integral part of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru ever since IPL 2022. He even led the franchise and performed as its ace ever since the side's poster boy Virat Kohli quit his captaincy. The player represented RCB on 45 occasions, scoring a mammoth 1,636 runs at a staggering average of 38.04. He went on to score 15 half-centuries for RCB, that too at a strike rate of over 145. Could Virat Kohli and Phil Salt be an All-Time Pairing for RCB?

The legendary batsman who has 11,217 runs in his entire T20 career to date, has been one of the best players in the IPL ever since his entry into the cash-rich tournament in 2011. He has also been an integral part of the multiple trophy-winning sides of CSK. With such an illustrious career, it looked shocking when RCB decided not to retain the maestro ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions, especially after the player contributed with 438 runs in just 15 IPL 2024 games, at a lethal 161.62 SR. 'Teary Eyed' Faf du Plessis and Wife Imari Visser Bid Adieu to RCB, Ex-Captain's Better-Half Drops Heart-Touching Comment on Farewell Post

Which Team Faf du Plessis is Part of in IPL 2025?

The 40-year-old Faf du Plessis attracted only one bidder in the IPL 2025 mega auction, which looked surprising, looking at his glorious career, but also not shocking, looking at his age. The legendary right-handed South African batsman was picked by Delhi Capitals at the base price of 2 crores INR.

Ever since his entry into the IPL in 2011, Faf du Plessis has played for three different franchises: CSK, Rising Pune Supergiants, and RCB. This will be his first stint with DC. The team from the capital city has never tasted an IPL trophy, now with someone like Faf in the team, they can surely have higher hopes.

