Ireland (IRE) will take on New Zealand (NZ) in the second T20 match of the three-match series on 20 July 2022 (Wednesday) at Stormont cricket ground in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The match is set to begin at 08:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction for the 2nd T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Lockie Ferguson Believes New Zealand Have the Quality To Go the Distance in T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand are one up in the three-match series against Ireland, as they won the first T20 comfortably by 31 runs on Monday. While batting first, NZ after a clumsy start went off well thanks to Glenn Phillips who scored 69 off 52 and remained not out, along with Jimmy Neesham (29) and Michael Bracewell's (21) contribution to get the team to a decent total of 173 runs in 20 overs. Ireland in response couldn't manage to go deep and lost wickets at regular intervals, hence toppled by the Kiwis on 142 all out in 18.2 overs. Lockie Ferguson bowled exceptionally well taking 4 wickets while giving just 14 runs in 3.3 overs. IRE will look for ways to get their hands on the second T20 to keep the series balanced meanwhile NZ would want to continue their dominance.

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Dane Cleaver (NZ) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

IRE vs NZ , Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Paul Stirling (IRE), Martin Guptill (NZ), Harry Tector (IRE), Glenn Phillips (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Curtis Campher (NZ) could be our all-rounders

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mark Adair (IRE), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Joshua Little (IRE) could form the bowling attack

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Dane Cleaver (NZ), Paul Stirling (IRE),Martin Guptill (NZ), Harry Tector (IRE), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Curtis Campher (NZ), Mark Adair (IRE), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Joshua Little (IRE).

Martin Guptill (NZ) could be named as the captain of your IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

