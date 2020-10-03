Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan created a stir on social media and posting a cryptic tweet after Chennai Super Kings’ seven-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. “Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped,” wrote the former CSK all-rounder. Though the southpaw didn’t mention any name, many fans believed that the message is directed towards CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who failed to take his side over the line. Pathan faced a lot of criticism for his tweet, but veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh backed his former teammate’s statement. Irfan Pathan's Tweet on Age Sparks Controversy, Leaves MS Dhoni Fans Upset.

“10000000 percent agree with you. @IrfanPathan,” wrote the CSK bowler while retweeting Pathan’s post. On many previous occasions, Harbhajan, Pathan and several other Indian cricketers have slammed the selectors for not giving them enough chances, citing their age. On the other hand, Dhoni never faced the axe and played regularly till the 2019 World Cup where he was ageing 38. Owing to the fact, several netizens were quite sure that Irfan’s message was a dig towards the veteran wicket-keeper batsman and Harbhajan, who pulled out of IPL 2020 owing to personal reasons, has backed his statement. MS Dhoni Struggles During Chennai Super Kings’ 7-Run Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, Heartbroken Fans React With Sad GIFs.

Harbhajan Singh Backs Irfan Pathan!!

For the unversed, Dhoni was huffing and puffing during his knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Physio came on the field multiple times, and the wicket-keeper was feeling the heat of Abu Dhabi. Regardless of his struggle, the dasher remained unbeaten at 47 runs off 36 balls. His efforts didn’t prove to be enough as SRH won the game by seven runs.

